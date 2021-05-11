Boot camp for cats? Humane Fort Wayne’s ‘Thick Camp’ helping cats lose those extra few pounds

Local News

Watch the cats on Humane Fort Wayne's YouTube page

by: Corinne Moore

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A room at Humane Fort Wayne has been temporarily turned into a weight loss boot camp for cats called “Thick Camp.”

The camp offers a low fat diet and activities such as bird watching, high jumps and string play for cats 14 pounds or heavier. In a Facebook post, Humane Fort Wayne said the goal is not to get the cats skinny but to have the cats get used to timed feedings, moving around their environment and adding more activity to their routine.

“When free fed, or when provided a full bowl of food 24 hours a day, we see cats start to carry about 5-8 extra pounds of weight on their joints and organs. It can cause long-term and expensive health issues and most of this is avoidable by measuring portions and adding play to your cats’ day,” the post said.

Humane Fort Wayne currently has a livestream of the thick cats which can be viewed on its YouTube page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss