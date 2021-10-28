Booster shot vaccines now available at Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Allen County Department of Health Thursday morning announced plans to offer COVID-19 booster shots at the Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer booster shots will be available in the Appleseed Room of the Coliseum. It will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Booster shots of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for eligible groups as well

as first or second doses of both vaccines based on approved age eligibilities will be available for

free at the location. No Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered at the site at this time.

Appointments for vaccinations can be made by visiting ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. The

vaccine site is also taking walk-ins as capacity allows.

Parking is free and visitors to the vaccination site should enter the Coliseum at the Expo Center

entrance. Volunteers will be available to direct and aid anyone needing a wheelchair.

• For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the

following groups are now eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their initial

series:

o 65 years and older

o Age 18 and older who live in long-term care settings

o Age 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions

o Age 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings

• Booster doses are also recommended for anyone 18 or older who got the single dose

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine two or more months ago.

“While we know it’s safe to mix the booster shots among the types of primary series vaccine

someone may have obtained, we wanted to carry both Pfizer and Moderna for the community’s

convenience and choice,” said Mindy Waldron, Department Administrator for the Allen County

Department of Health. “Some people want to get the same type they had before, and we are

happy to offer that opportunity for them.”