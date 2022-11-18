ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — To honor Lucia Salazar, a Huntington Elementary School student who passed away in July, many in Huntertown made donations toward a passion of hers.

Huntertown Elementary School students, teachers and families donated around 500 books to Kate’s Kart, Inc. in Fort Wayne during a tribute for Lucia at the school.

Kate’s Kart plans to gift the books to hospitalized children in northeast Indiana.

Lucia’s family chose Kate’s Kart as her memorial because she loved books and reading, according to Krista Layman, director and co-founder of Kate’s Kart.