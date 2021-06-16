Bone repair product linked to tuberculosis cases in Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A now-recalled bone repair product linked to infections throughout the country has been blamed for several cases of tuberculosis in Allen County.

According to a FDA “urgent voluntary notification” issued June 2, Aziyo Biologics, Inc. recalled a lot of its FiberCel bone tissue product “out of an abundance of caution” after a hospital reported a group of patients came down with post-surgical infections, including some with tuberculosis.

The issue has spread to Allen County.

A spokesperson with the Allen County Department of Health said the department was working with Indiana Department of Health and the CDC to investigate cases of tuberculosis in five Allen County patients after they received the bone repair product.

It’s not clear where the patients were hospitalized.

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease typically found in the lungs, spread through the area from coughing or sneezing. Symptoms include weakness, weight loss, chills, fever and night sweats. TB disease can be fatal is not treated properly.

The affected individuals have been notified of the issue and are being treated accordingly, the local health department said. There is no risk to the general public.

WANE 15 has reached out to the Indiana Department of Health for additional information. The Bloomington Herald-Times reported state health officials are investigating more than 20 possible cases of tuberculosis that patients may have acquired after surgery.