GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) — A bomb threat has been reported at a Grabill bank.

Police were called just after 11 a.m. to the First Merchants Bank at 13505 Main St. in Grabill. Dispatchers confirmed to WANE 15 there was a bomb threat there.

Dispatchers said residents should avoid the area.

