Boil water advisory issued in Andrews after main break; Northern Wells elementary impacted

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – The Town of Andrews is reporting that it water main on East McKeever Street was damaged by construction crews and the water will be off for several hours.

Laury Powell, Clerk-Treasurer for the Town of Andrews, told WANE 15 that the water will be off while repairs are made Tuesday evening. Once water is restored, a boil water advisory will be in place.

Northern Wells Community Schools said that it was notified Tuesday afternoon of a water main break in Bluffton. Lancaster Elementary School falls within the area that is impacted.

The school district said its maintenance director is planning to ensure that safe drinking water is available for staff and students on Wednesday.

The school asks that students bring a water bottle or two to school.