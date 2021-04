FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The Northwest Allen County Schools parent group "Be Not Afraid 365" plans to hold a county-wide school picket to "End Forced Masking of our Children" on Tuesday morning.

"We will be making a unified statement," said Travis Striggle, the creator of the group. "Just to bring awareness to the community that 'hey, there are people that are fighting back against the mask mandate,' and also to give those kids that are coming to school hope that there are people that care about us and they want the best for us."