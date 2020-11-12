Boil water advisory issued for town of Andrews – again

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ANDREWS, Ind. (WANE) — The town of Andrews has been placed under another boil water advisory.

The town said the advisory would be in place “until further notice.” No other information was offered.

A week ago, Andrews issued a boil water advisory after a water main was damaged by a construction crew.

The town of Andrews has dealt with water issues for months, after a high amount of vinyl chloride was discovered in the town’s wells in June. The contamination reportedly came from Raytheon, which the town is now suing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss