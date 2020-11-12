Boil water advisory issued for town of Andrews – again

ANDREWS, Ind. (WANE) — The town of Andrews has been placed under another boil water advisory.

The town said the advisory would be in place “until further notice.” No other information was offered.

A week ago, Andrews issued a boil water advisory after a water main was damaged by a construction crew.

The town of Andrews has dealt with water issues for months, after a high amount of vinyl chloride was discovered in the town’s wells in June. The contamination reportedly came from Raytheon, which the town is now suing.