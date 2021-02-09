Boil Water Advisory issued for the Town of Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ind. (WANE) – The Town of Hamilton is under a Boil Water Advisory due to the area experiencing a drinking water problem, the city posted on it’s Facebook page.

Residents are advised to boil all cooking and drinking water for five minutes before using. The Water Works Department asks that all residents continue to boil their water until they are notified that it is no longer necessary.

Residents are asked to conserve water and only use what is necessary for household and personal needs while the Boil Water Advisory is in effect.

“The Boil Water Advisory in effect is a precaution for the work that was being done on the water lines this morning checking for leaks in the water system. Water valves were turned around town to check the water system,” the town said.

The Boil Water Advisory is set to expire on Thursday at 1 p.m.

Anyone with questions concerning the drinking water problem is asked to call the Water Works Department at 260-488-3607 ext. 1000.