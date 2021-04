PAYNE, Ohio (WANE) – A town official has notified WANE 15 that there is a boil advisory in Payne, Ohio until further notice due to the installation of pipes.

All residents are advised to boil all cooking and drinking water before using it. At this time, it is unclear when the water will no longer need to be boiled before use. Officials are asking residents to be patient. To get in touch with the Village of Payne with questions, residents can call 419-263-2514.