Body shop proposed for old off-track betting building

The former OTB building at W. Washington Center Road and Lima Road sits empty, waiting to be developed.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A national body shop chain began the process to establish its first Summit City location.

The people with Texas-based Caliber Collision are eyeing an empty building near the intersection of W. Washington Center Road and Lima Road on the north side of Fort Wayne. The building was built as an off-track betting business and was last home to the Eagles charity casino.

A request to rezone the property in the Cross Creek shopping center was approved by the Fort Wayne Plan Commission. The representative for the company told the commissioners the current building would be saved, but renovated to accommodate the needs of the shop. Those needs include installing new garage doors.

National chain Caliber Collision is proposing to open in the former Eagles casino at W. Washington Center and Lima Roads.

The property is surrounded by hotels, The Home Depot and a Salvation Army store.

No timetable for the project has been shared with the public. WANE 15 has reached out to company leaders for more details.