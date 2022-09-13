WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WANE) — The body of a Warsaw man was pulled from Winona Lake, more than two hours after police were called about a man “in distress” in the water.

The ordeal began around 8:33 a.m. when Warsaw Police were called to the Walgreens at 2400 E. Center St. in Warsaw on a welfare check, according to a report from the Warsaw Police Department. Police were told a man with red hair was yelling at passing motorists.

Officers arrived but did not find the man.

About an hour later, Winona Lake Police were called about a man with red hair who was “yelling and appeared to be in distress” in the water of Winona Lake, just off the beach and pier area along Park Avenue, the release said.

Officers arrived and boarded a civilian boat to search the area, but conditions were foggy and visibility was difficult, police said.

The Warsaw Dive Team was called out along with divers and a boat from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office.

Divers eventually found a body at the bottom of the lake, in 6 1/2 feet of water, police said.

The victim was pulled to shore. He was positively identified from tattoos as Anthony Steven Milton, 25, of Warsaw. Police said he matched the description given in the two calls for service.

Warsaw Police said the incident was still under investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Winona Lake Police Department at (574) 267-8622.