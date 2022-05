WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A body was pulled from the Eel River outside North Manchester on Monday.

The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that it was conducting a death investigation after the body of a female was found in the Eel River east of North Manchester.

No other information was provided. The sheriff’s office said the victim would be identified once family is notified.

The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.