ANTWERP, Ohio. (WANE) – Police believe a body police pulled from a river in Antwerp, Ohio on Wednesday afternoon died of suicide.

The Antwerp Police Department says they were called to Veterans Memorial Park on East River Street for a report of a body lying in the water. First responders pulled the body of 61-year-old Brian D. Evans from the river.

According to a press release from the Paulding County Sheriffs Office, the preliminary investigation indicated that Evans died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They did not give an estimated time of death for Evans.

“The evidence located at the scene indicates there is no foul play. There will be an autopsy conducted to assist us as we continue this investigation,” said Sheriff Jason K. Landers.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.