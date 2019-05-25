Body pulled from Maumee River in Defiance County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHERWOOD, Ohio (WANE) - A man's body was found in the Maumee River in Defiance County Friday afternoon.

According to the Defiance County Sheriff's Office, a passerby discovered the body near the Cecil Bridge around 4:10 p.m.

Multiple police and fire departments responded and recovered the body of a white man over an hour later near St. Rt. 127 in Sherwood, Ohio.

Officials say the body did not match any descriptions of reported missing persons in Defiance or Paulding County. Due to the high water and location, authorities are working with Allen County, Indiana for further leads.

The body was sent to the Lucas County Coroner's Office for an autopsy. Additional details are not available at this time.

If anyone has information that might help identify the man, they are asked to call the Defiance County Sheriff's Office at (419) 781-1155.