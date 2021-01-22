Body of Bluffton man missing for 4 months found in wooded area

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — The body of a Bluffton man missing since mid-September has been found in a wooded area northeast of the city.

Brad Stacy, 41, was last seen around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15. A statewide Silver Alert was issued on Oct. 6, as authorities in Bluffton searched.

At the time, police said Stacy was believed to be in extreme danger and possible in need of medical assistance.

On Friday, Bluffton Police said Stacy’s body was found around 2 p.m. Thursday in a wooded area northeast of Bluffton. Officers were searching the area after receiving new information about Stacy’s “internet profile data” from a family member, police said.

It’s not clear how Stacy died. An autopsy was performed in Fort Wayne on Friday and results are pending.

Police said there were “no apparent signs of foul play” at the scene or from the autopsy.