Body found on sand bar at Lake James

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind (WANE) – Indiana Conservation Officers have confirmed that an adult body has been found on a sand bar at Lake James.

DNR is reporting that the victim is a 61-year-old man from Illinois. He was staying at Pokagon with his family.

The victim and his family were hanging out on the sandbar that is located in the first basin of Lake James near the Potawatami Inn at Pokagon State Park when their pontoon got loose. The man then tried to swim after it and went under water.

According to KPC media, the man was pulled from the lake by officers. Officials administered life-saving measures in a rescue boat but the man could not be revived.

WANE 15 has a crew on the way to gather more information.