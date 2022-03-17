WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Whitley County Coroner’s officer has determined the cause of death of a Fort Wayne man who was found in a Whitley County ditch.

Around 1 p.m. March 14, an Indiana State Trooper traveling on County Road 700 East discovered a body in a ditch just north of State Road 14. The body was later identified as Curtis Thomas, 30, of Fort Wayne.

On Thursday, the Whitley County Coroner said Thomas’ death was caused by a gunshot wound to the chest and his manner of death was ruled a homicide. Police called Thomas’ death “suspicious.”

Anyone with information that can assist detectives with this investigation is asked to call the Fort Wayne Post at (260) 432-8661.