Body found in Maumee River in Ohio ID’d as missing Fort Wayne man

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
police lights crime_1520277840181.jpg.jpg

DEFIANCE, Ohio ( WANE) The identify of a man found dead in the Maumee River back in May in Defiance County, Ohio has been determined following an investigation by multiple agencies.

Monday morning the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release indicating the body has been positively identified as Jabari Mbwelera, 27, of Fort Wayne. Mbwelera had been reported missing on January 23, 2019.

The positive identification was made through the use of DNA by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The case has been turned over to the Fort Wayne Police Department for follow up.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss