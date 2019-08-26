Body found in Maumee River in Ohio ID’d as missing Fort Wayne man

DEFIANCE, Ohio ( WANE) The identify of a man found dead in the Maumee River back in May in Defiance County, Ohio has been determined following an investigation by multiple agencies.

Monday morning the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release indicating the body has been positively identified as Jabari Mbwelera, 27, of Fort Wayne. Mbwelera had been reported missing on January 23, 2019.

The positive identification was made through the use of DNA by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The case has been turned over to the Fort Wayne Police Department for follow up.