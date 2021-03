FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A body has been found in a ditch just southeast of Fort Wayne.

Just before 11 a.m., police responded to Meyer Road just north of East Paulding Road on a report of a body found. There, officials found the body in a ditch off the roadway.

Allen County Sheriff’s deputies are at the scene working to learn more. It’s not yet clear if the case is criminal.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene working to learn more.