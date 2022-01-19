Body found in ditch south of Fort Wayne

YODER, Ind. (WANE) — A body was discovered in a ditch just south of the Fort Wayne International Airport.

The body was found in the Harber Ditch on property in the 15200 block of Harber Road, 3/4 of a mile south of Interstate 469 and just west of S.R. 1.

Someone was cutting down trees in the area around 3 p.m. when they came across the remains.

Police are at the scene investigating.

It’s unclear who the victim is and how they died. The remains appeared to have been in the area for some time.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and rule on a cause and manner of death later.

It’s too early to know if foul play was involved.

No other information was immediately available.