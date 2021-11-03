Body found in ditch just west of Lima Road off Coliseum Boulevard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne police are investigating the discovery of a dead body in a ditch off Coliseum Boulevard just west of the intersection with Lima Road.

Police were called to the location in the 1000 block near the Regency Inn late Wednesday morning. The body was found on the north side of Coliseum across from Image Cars Inc. and Mancino’s Pizza and Grinders.

A cross could be seen near where the body was found. It was placed there as a memorial for a fatal accident victim.

WANE 15 is working to learn more information and this story will be updated.