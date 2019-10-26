Police looking for person of interest after finding burned body, vehicle in Grant Co.

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. – Grant County authorities are investigating a male body found in a burned vehicle in southeast Grant County near Matthews.

According to a release from the Grant County Sheriff, they responded to a vehicle fire in a field near C.R. 1125 South on Wheeling Pike, off the West side of the roadway just before 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.

Authorities said they then found a male body in the vehicle that had been burned beyond recognition, according to a release from the Grant County Coroner’s Office.

As the investigation progressed, sheriffs were referenced to a subject seen in the area; he was described as a white male, mid to late 40’s in age, heavy build, gray in color medium length beard, with grayish in color hair with a receding hair line, wearing a gray t-shirt and blue jeans. At this time Detectives would like to speak to this individual to see what information he may or may not have.

An autopsy is pending scheduling at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police and the State Fire Marshall are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Department at 765-662-9836.