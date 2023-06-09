BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) An investigation is underway after the body of a man was found in a pond in Bluffton.

Police and other first responders were called to the pond located in the 700 block of North Main Street just before 7:15 p.m. Thursday according to a news release from the Bluffton Police Department.

The body was removed from the pond with the help of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Wells County Coroner’s Office. Police said there were no immediate or obvious signs of foul play.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday and more information will be released when available and appropriate according to Kyle Randall, Chief of Police.