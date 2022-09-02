FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- A new furniture chain store opened its doors Friday. Bob’s Discount Furniture is in the Glenbrook Shopping area next to Home Goods.

The company started in 1991 to bring a different look to furniture buying. Store Manager Stephen Morgan says they are excited to come to the Summit City and be part of Fort Wayne’s development.

“We’re excited about coming to the Fort Wayne Community, it’s a growing and thriving community, and we’re really excited to be a part of that,” said Morgan.

Girls on the Run and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana were two non-profits that received a check presentation today from the store. This was part of the company’s random act of kindness initiative.

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.