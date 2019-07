GENEVA, Ind. (WANE) – A picture in a Facebook post from a local group shows what appears to be a bobcat taken near Geneva in Adams County about an hour southeast of Fort Wayne.

According to the poster, Friends of the Limberlost, the image was taken from a trail camera. The post goes on to explain that it is the believed to be the first sighting of a bobcat near the Limberlost State Historic Site and possibly the first in Adams County.