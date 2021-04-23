Bob Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne donates 127,000 meals to Community Harvest Food Bank

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bob Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne, in conjunction with Subaru of America and Feeding America, donated 127,000 meals to Community Harvest Food Bank on Friday as part of their continued commitment to support those affected by the pandemic.

This donation is double the automaker’s April 2020 donation, in which they helped provide 50,000 meals to the community.

Millions of Americans continue to be out of work and unable to provide adequate nourishment for themselves and for their families. Because of the COVID- 19 pandemic, one in four children in the U.S might face hunger, the automaker said.

Subaru hopes that the 127,000 meals will enable Community Harvest Food Bank to secure the resources they need to serve the most vulnerable members of their communities.