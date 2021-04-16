Bob Rhorman Subaru of Fort Wayne donates $20K to Charly Butcher Scholarship Fund

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bob Rhorman Subaru of Fort Wayne has donated $20 thousand has been donated to the Charly Butcher Scholarship Fund.

In 2019, WOWO and the Better Business Bureau started the fund to remember the legendary radio host on the first year anniversary of his death. Butcher, who died suddenly from a cardiac event, spent over 30 years on-air as the morning show host for WMEE and WOWO.

During November and December 2020, $300 of every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased was donated to a host of charitable partners, per the selection of each customer. In addition, $5 from every oil change performed in the service department during the event was donated.

“This is tremendous not only for Charly but the youth of northeast Indiana. With so many other great charities out there, and certainly in a time of need where other people need funding and donations, that we were selected. Subaru of Fort Wayne thank you for doing that,” said Ben Sauer, GM and VP of Federated Media.

Bob Rohrman sold or leased over 60 cars in honor of Butcher.