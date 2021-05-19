Boat shortage means hopeful boat owners need to order soon to receive boat before the end of season

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Summer weather brings many Hoosiers to the water, but the rush to spend time at the lake during the pandemic has led to a shortage of boats available.

“Right now we have three boats in stock where we’d normally have a majority of our boats in stock [and] ready to go for Memorial Day,” said Cory Archbold, general manager of Dry Dock Marine Center.

In 2020, Dry Dock Marine Center saw a spike in the demand for boats when the pandemic hit as people were spending more time outdoors.

“Manufacturers were playing catch up the rest of the year, and they continue to try to catch up. Right now they are only building boats that are presold,” Archbold said.

Anyone wanting to purchase a 2022 boat will have to wait before they can take it out on the water. According to Archbold it will take multiple weeks if not a few months depending on the brand.

If your boat breaks, Archbold asks that boat owners be patient and expect the repairs to take longer due to part shortages.

“Sometimes your hands are kind of tied waiting for parts to come from overseas or just lack of materials to build the products. So, as soon as we get the things in we get [the boats] out as fast as we can. But… patience is key with everything going on right now,” Archbold said.

He added that manufacturers are predicting that they will be caught up with the demand by 2023.

For more information on Dry Dock Marine Center, click here.