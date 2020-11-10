Board of health hears Yergy’s closure appeal

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – Two and a half months after his business was shut down for not following Governor Eric Holcomb’s mask mandate, the appeal to reopen Yergy’s State Road BBQ has been heard.

Matt Yergler and his attorney, Mark Rutherford, argued against the closure of the restaurant at a Wells County Board of Health appeals hearing Tuesday afternoon. While the two acknowledged that not all of the Yergy’s employees were wearing masks before the business was closed, the focus of their presentation was on an abusive of power by Governor Eric Holcomb.

“It is Yergler’s place of business. They make decisions for them,” Rutherford said. “The people who go there make the decision whether or not they are safe or not.”

Rutherford used the George Orwell novel ‘1984’ as an example of how things have been in the state during the pandemic. According to Rutherford, Holcomb’s emergency order should have been limited to 30 days.

“Unless through the General Assembly, through its laws getting more specific and through other agencies when they realize there’s a gap that things need to be addressed asking the General Assembly to fix it,” Rutherford added. “Then the rules become obvious and the rules start applying to Yergler. It’s not the governor that makes that decision. Not one man that keeps an emergency going on and on and on.

The representative for the Department of Health argued back saying the emergency order was created to be renewable if the emergency continues beyond 30 days and agreed Holcomb’s authority has been proper.

A decision on the future of the business is expected to be made Monday afternoon.