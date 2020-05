FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Board of Trustee members for Fort Wayne Community Schools have announced the details of the contract for the district’s next Superintendent.

The deal starts on July 1, 2020, the day after current Superintendent Dr. Wendy Robinson is set to retire. It covers three years, continuing through June 2023. The contract is also eligible to add up to five extension years.

Board President Julie Hollingsworth said they will announce the new Superintendent on May 26, 2020.