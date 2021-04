FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A spokesperson for the Three Rivers Festival has announced that the Three Rivers Festival Board is meeting Monday evening to discuss if it will hold the parade during the pandemic.

The parade is scheduled for July 10 after the entire festival was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The meeting comes just over a month after it was announced that three would be three Grand Marshals at the 2021 parade.

WANE 15 will share more information once it has been released.