ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) In February, Trine University will hold its 20th annual Scholarship Gala and a man considered by many to be among the greatest athletes of all time will be in attendance.

Bo Jackson, who won the Heisman Trophy as a running back for Auburn University in 1985, and later went on to play in the NFL and for several major league baseball teams, will be among those attending the gala. He was the centerpiece of one of Nike’s most memorable ad campaigns; “Bo Knows.”

Since its inception, the Scholarship Gala has raised millions for Trine University student scholarships, including more than $1 million each of the last three years. Scholarship funds are a critical part of allowing students to attend Trine, which awarded more than $48 million in institutional aid in 2022-23.

This year’s gala takes place on February 10 with the event starting at 6 p.m. in the Keith E. Busse/Steel Dynamics, Inc. Athletic Recreation Center on Trine’s Angola campus.

The university will offer the opportunity to fund $500 Books and Beyond Scholarships during the Gala. Contributions to the Books and Beyond Scholarship program go directly to financially disadvantaged students, allowing them to purchase needed books, computers, school and lab supplies, and meals. Funds also help students pay modest account balances that will allow them to register next semester for classes.

Trine board chair and alumnus Dr. Rick L. James and his wife, Dr. Vicki L. James, and The James Foundation, Inc., as they have for a number of years, are offering a matching grant for Books and Beyond scholarships. This year they will match $300,000.

“Vicki and I always look forward to the Scholarship Gala, because it’s both a very enjoyable event and it’s a great way to help Trine University students receive a quality, career-focused education,” said Rick James. “We are excited to hear what Bo Jackson has to say, and proud to once again be part of this effort to assist Trine and its students.”