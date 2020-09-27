BMX riders celebrate Huntington teen’s life Saturday afternoon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hundreds gathered for the second annual Carson Stoffel Memorial Race Saturday afternoon.

“It means the world to me. This is what Carson loved to do and what we loved to do together,” said Jacob Stoffel, who was Carson’s father. “Everyone here to celebrate him is amazing.”

The race honored Carson, who died at 15-years-old in a crash during a BMX competition last June. It took place at Fort Wayne BMX at Franke Park.

In addition to the race, the day also included a high jump and hot dog eating contest and t-shirt cannons.

“It’s just great to see everybody here we appreciate all of the love and support,” said Jacob Stoffel.

All the proceeds from the day will go to the Carson Stoffel Foundation which puts money into better safety training for local BMX tracks.