Bluffton to install Safe Haven Baby Box at Police and Fire Building

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — Bluffton is set to be the first town in Wells County to commit to bringing a Safe Haven Baby Box to their community.

The baby box will be added to the Bluffton Police and Fire Building on Market Street. Bluffton City Council Member Janella Stronczek (R-Dist. 3) said it only took about a month or less to fundraise the $15,000 needed to move forward. Both police and firefighters will be trained on how to react if the box is utilized.

According to Stronczek, who campaigned on bringing a baby box to the area, this is a resource they wanted to have not because they see a higher need for it, but rather as a precautionary measure in case there is a parent who needs to surrender their infant.

“We want to be seen as a community and a city that values all life and I think that this is an excellent opportunity to show that we are proactive in caring for even the smallest of our citizens,” said Stronczek.

Although they know it will be added to the police and fire building…they are still working out the specifics of the exact wall it will be on. Stronczek said they believe the Walnut Street side of the building will offer the most anonymity for parents surrendering their infants.

They hope to have the box installation complete in the next two to three weeks.

Once it is installed they will be the 47th baby box in Indiana and 57th in the country.