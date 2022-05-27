WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Bluffton 16-year-old was killed when the vehicle he was riding in left a Wells County road, went airborne and rolled late Thursday.

The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. along C.R. 200 North just east of Fieldcrest Drive outside Bluffton.

According to a report from the Wells County Sheriff’s Office, Derek Winebrenner, 20, of Bluffton was driving west on 200 North in a 2006 BMW when it went to pass a vehicle at a high rate of speed. Winebrenner did not see an oncoming vehicle, and swerved quickly back, almost hitting the oncoming vehicle, the report said.

Winebrenner lost control of the BMW, which veered off the south side of the roadway. It then went airborne and rolled multiple times, the report said.

Winebrenner and a passenger – 16-year-old Degan Davidson of Bluffton – were both thrown from the vehicle, the report said.

Davidson was pronounced dead at the scene. Winebrenner was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital. His condition was not released.

Police noted in the report that high speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Norwell Football tweeted its condolences for the Davidson family.