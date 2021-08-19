Pride flag concern prompts Bluffton schools to consider ‘controversial topics’ policy

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — A Pride flag hanging in a middle school classroom has caused an issue that could force a new policy in the Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District.

District Superintendent Dr. Brad Yates wrote in a note to families that the school board had been made aware of a “parental concern regarding controversial material displayed in a classroom in our district.”

The school district said in a Facebook post that the “controversial material” was a Pride flag that was hanging on the wall in an eighth grade classroom at Bluffton Middle School.

The letter said the board sought legal counsel about the concern, and the board was “currently in the process of developing a school policy to outline parameters for controversial topics displayed in our classrooms throughout our district.”

The goal, the letter said, was to “develop a policy to clearly identify topics considered controversial and outline the buildings and/or grade levels in which controversial topics would not be permitted.”

A special board meeting will be held Aug. 24 for the board to consider the new policy. It is open to the public.