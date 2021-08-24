Bluffton school board to develop ‘controversial material’ policy at special meeting Tuesday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) The Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District’s board is set to discuss how to handle “controversial material” in its classrooms during a special meeting Tuesday evening.

The issue comes after a Pride flag that was hanging on the wall in an eighth-grade classroom at Bluffton Harrison Middle School drew a “parental concern” that forced the district to seek legal counsel.

Now, the district is working to “developing a school policy to outline parameters for controversial topics displayed in our classrooms throughout our district.”

Tuesday evening, the school board will set out to “develop a policy to clearly identify topics considered controversial and outline the buildings and/or grade levels in which controversial topics would not be permitted.”

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at Bluffton High School. It is open to the public.

A peaceful protest is planned at the high school leading up to the meeting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss