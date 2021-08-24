Bluffton school board to develop ‘controversial material’ policy at special meeting Tuesday

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) The Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District’s board is set to discuss how to handle “controversial material” in its classrooms during a special meeting Tuesday evening.

The issue comes after a Pride flag that was hanging on the wall in an eighth-grade classroom at Bluffton Harrison Middle School drew a “parental concern” that forced the district to seek legal counsel.

Now, the district is working to “developing a school policy to outline parameters for controversial topics displayed in our classrooms throughout our district.”

Tuesday evening, the school board will set out to “develop a policy to clearly identify topics considered controversial and outline the buildings and/or grade levels in which controversial topics would not be permitted.”

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at Bluffton High School. It is open to the public.

A peaceful protest is planned at the high school leading up to the meeting.