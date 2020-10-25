Bluffton restaurant raises funds to help cover costs during health department closure

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — A Bluffton barbecue joint is preparing for a potential court battle with the Wells County Health Department.

Yergy’s State Road BBQ restaurant was ordered to close in August for not complying with the state’s mask mandate. Owner Matt Yergler said at the time he would let employees and customers wear masks if they wanted but would not force anyone to do it.

On Saturday, they held a fundraiser out of the restaurant to help cover rent and utilities bills they have received during the time they have been closed. Yergler said it will also go to help with legal costs if they end up going to court over the issue.

“Even if the mask mandate would end, even if, when, Donald Rainwater wins and he does away with all the government overreach, the court battle is still going to continue because we need to get judges to rule that what is going on in our state government is unconstitutional,” said Yergler. “This fight for us is about the liberty of man.”

Donald Rainwater, the Libertarian candidate running against Democrat Dr. Woody Myers and Republican Incumbent Eric Holcomb for the Indiana governor seat, made an appearance at the event. He also made a stop at Pine Valley Chiropractic in Fort Wayne.

Yergler said his next meeting with the health department over the issue is November 10 at 1:00 pm.