Bluffton restaurant closed for violating mask mandate files lawsuit

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — A Bluffton barbecue restaurant shut down for not following the state’s mask mandate has sued the county health department, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and the state of Indiana.

In a lawsuit filed in Wells Circuit Court on Tuesday, Yergy’s State Road BBQ alleges it was “aggrieved and adversely affected” when the Wells County Health Department shut down its South Main Street eatery on Aug. 28 for violating the governor’s mask mandate and capacity limits.

Yergy’s said the closure put it in “dire financial straits” and on the brink of bankruptcy, and deprived Wells County residents “of one of the best dining experiences in all of Indiana.”

Yergy’s requested a judicial review of the health department’s order, which it called “arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion, and not in accordance with law.”

“There is no rational basis for requiring Yergy’s health employees to wear a face covering when working for Yergy,” the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit also asked for declaratory and injunctive relief because it alleges Holcomb lacked the authority to impose restrictions on Yergy’s.

The lawsuit asks the court to vacate the health department’s order, and find Holcomb’s executive orders enforced by the health department “invalid.”