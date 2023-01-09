BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – Bluffton Police released an updated description of a woman who has been missing since New Year’s Day.

Bluffton Police Department shared this description on Facebook Monday morning.

A Silver Alert is in place for Celeste Cuthbert- also known as Celeste Wright- a woman who was last seen on foot leaving a Lancaster Street home in Bluffton around 4:45 p.m., police said. Celeste is 48 years old, 5′ 5″ tall, weighs 147 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

The police department shared on Facebook a possible clothing description including an orange Spyder brand pullover, Adidas shoes and black sweatpants. It was originally reported she was wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Cuthbert may be in need of medical attention, police noted.

If you have any information, call the Bluffton Police Department at 260-824-3320.