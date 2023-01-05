FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Bluffton Police Department is asking the public to come forward with any information on the disappearance of a 48-year-old woman in Bluffton Sunday night.

Celeste Cuthbert of Fort Wayne was last seen on New Year’s Day wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants when she left a Lancaster Street home in Bluffton around 4:45 p.m., according to Bluffton police, who issued a statewide Silver Alert Wednesday.

“Right now, we are actively investigating the disappearance of Celeste Cuthbert from Bluffton. We need the public’s help. We need to know where she is. We hope to find her safe and sound. If the public has any information that would help, we would appreciate notification here at the Bluffton Police Department,” Bluffton Police Chief Kyle Randall told WANE 15 Thursday afternoon at the police station.

Since her disappearance, Bluffton police have sent out search teams that include officers from the Indiana State Police and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Bluffton Detective Cliff Thomas said.

Her fiancé and her sister reported her missing, Thomas said, adding that Cuthbert has some medical concerns. Cuthbert also goes by the name Celeste Wright.

Cuthbert is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 148 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

The number for the Bluffton Police Department is 260-824-3320.