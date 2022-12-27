BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — The Bluffton Police Department (BPD) announced the loss of Riggs, one of the department’s K-9 officers, Tuesday morning.

According to the department’s Facebook page, Riggs escaped his enclosure while his handler was away on Christmas Eve and was struck by a vehicle on state Route 1 south of Bluffton city limits.

An administrative investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the incident and to learn how best to prevent future incidents.

Riggs had served Bluffton and the surrounding communities since January 2019.