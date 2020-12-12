Bluffton Police calls on community to stop the ‘Grinch’ from stealing Christmas

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — The Bluffton Police Department is asking for your help to catch a well-known criminal.

He’s tall, and green and wants to ruin your Christmas.

The Bluffton Parks Department is putting on a contest to find the Grinch in good fun.

The Grinch, which is his image on a piece of paper, has been spotted around Bluffton this week.

If you see him you are asked to take a selfie with him and post it on the Bluffton Park’s Department Facebook page. Children ages 12 and under who take a selfie and post their picture will be entered to when a prize.

Police say the Grinch will answer to his crimes Saturday at the “Perfect Pet Food and Accessories” business in Bluffton. You can see him from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m