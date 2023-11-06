BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – A total of 93 employees at a Bluffton plastics manufacturer are being laid off, according to a filing with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

According to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filed by 20/20 Custom Molded Plastics LLC, the layoffs came in two rounds: 27 workers on Oct. 21 and 66 more Saturday.

The Ohio-based company expanded its workforce in 2021 at facilities in Williams County and Bluffton, raising the total number of employees to over 500 between the two locations, according to a press release on the website. In 2022, the manufacturer added a third location in Georgia, a $7,000,000 investment that was projected to employ more than 100 workers.

The company is not associated with a union. No other details about the layoffs have been confirmed.