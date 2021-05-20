Bluffton plastics facility announces $12.8 million renovation project, plans to add up to 125 jobs

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – 20/20 Custom Molded Plastics, an Ohio-based company with a facility in Bluffton, announced they plan to create up to 125 new jobs by the end of 2022.

$12.8 million will be invested to renovate and equip the 325,000 square-foot manufacturing facility in Bluffton. The expansion will enable the company to accommodate an increased demand from existing customers and take on new projects.

“These changes will undoubtedly bring new opportunities for our customers in terms of their own needs, product development and manufacturing flexibility,” said Executive Vice President Chad Adams. “We highly anticipate watching our teams at both locations grow. Our employees are a huge part of 20/20’s success, and we are forever in debt to them.”

Thursday’s announcement comes four years after 20/20 announced plans to establish new operations in Bluffton. The Indiana facility currently holds 206 employees.