Bluffton NOW! launches crowd funding campaign for downtown alleyway development

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – Bluffton NOW! is partnering with the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) as the city looks to develop a series of downtown alleyways.

If Bluffton NOW! can raise $50,000 by Jan. 11 2022, the IHCDA will match those donations with a grant.

Funds from this campaign will install five pedestrian-friendly alleyways to lighting, artwork, seating and other amenities to make these a downtown attraction.

“This is a great opportunity to help get the Downtown Pathways Project from concept to reality,” Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr., Bluffton NOW!, President. “This project will continue to help grow our city center into a true destination.”

