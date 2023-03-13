WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Monday, Bluffton City Council held a meeting to discuss a proposal for a new “fire protection territory” agreement that would possibly address multiple issues the Bluffton Fire Department has as a result of the current agreement.

In 2018, a fire territory agreement had two townships, Harrison and Lancaster, outsource the services of the Bluffton Fire Department.

However, Bluffton City Council argued the responsibilities are unsustainable considering there has been a decrease in volunteers and an increase in budgets.

As a result of the combined factors, City Council claimed that fire protection needs will not be sustainable with the current budgets.

To fix the issue, Bluffton City Council claims that incorporating more tax dollars from the townships in the agreement, which would reportedly solve staffing and funding issues, allow current firefighters to keep their jobs and replace outdated equipment and vehicles.

Bluffton City Councilman Scott Mentzer said that under the new agreement, the City of Bluffton and Harrison and Lancaster townships would all pay the same rate.

Before the revised agreement can move forward, it will need an approval vote by the City of Bluffton and the two townships.