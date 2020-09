BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – Normally this week holds the annual Bluffton Street Fair, but due to COVID-19 concerns, the community held a golf cart parade instead.

On Tuesday, the community paraded their decorated golf carts through Bluffton.

The 2021 Bluffton Street Fair will take place on Sept. 21 – 25, according to the Bluffton Free Street Fair Association, Inc. website.