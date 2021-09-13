Bluffton-Harrison school board votes to approve ‘controversial matter’ policies

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — Tuesday night, a number of parents and community members returned to Bluffton High School for the Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District’s (BHMSD) school board meeting. On the agenda, revised policies that surround “controversial matter.”

The discussion stemmed from a Pride flag that was and still is hanging on the wall of an eighth-grade classroom at Bluffton Harrison Middle School. Science teacher Beve Balash, who shares the classroom, says the flag was hanging for years, and then a parent reached out to the school district with concerns. That lead the district to seek legal counsel.

After hearing from multiple community members and having a second reading Tuesday, the board voted unanimously to approve the “controversial matter” policies.

Board Member Mike Murray says the board is looking at the district as “a whole” and things are “only going to get better.”

Speaker 4 is the teacher who had the Pride flag in her classroom.



She says "there's no agenda" and then said there was nothing she could say that will stop the policies.

In August the BHMSD school board held a special meeting to discuss the policy created by the board with the help of legal counsel. The goal of the meeting was to “develop a policy to clearly identify topics considered controversial and outline the buildings and/or grade levels in which controversial topics would not be permitted.”

Hundreds attended the special meeting, several of which voiced their opinions on the policies and the school’s handling of the situation. By the end of the night, there was an overwhelming theme that the meeting was not about the flag but about the bullying that takes place in the schools and the mental health of students.

That’s why the BHMSD is working to create a group that will discuss, consider and recommend options related to “access, equity, diversity, acceptance and success.”

Members of the group include county and city leaders, church pastors, therapists, social workers and Bluffton-Harrison employees including Balash.

The next school board meeting will be held Oct. 12.